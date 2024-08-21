2024 August 21 11:30

Brunvoll Contracted to deliver propulsion, thrusters, and dynamic positioning for live fish carrier

Brunvoll announced another contract with AquaShip / Intership for the delivery of a comprehensive propulsion, thruster, and dynamic positioning (DP) system combination for their new live fish carrier, according to the company's release.

The contract includes the supply of Brunvoll's state-of-the-art propulsion system, which is renowned for its reliability and efficiency. This system will ensure that the well boat operates efficiently under diverse and demanding conditions. Additionally, Brunvoll will provide a set of four thrusters to enhance the vessel's manoeuvrability and positioning capabilities. The inclusion of the BruCon propulsion and thruster control (PTC) system will offer seamless integration and superior control for both propulsion and thruster units, facilitating optimal vessel performance.

A key feature of this contract is the delivery of Brunvoll's advanced Dynamic Positioning (DP) system. This system will ensure precise and stable positioning of the wellboat, assisting in complex operations at fish farming facilities. The DP system integrates the latest technological advancements, providing robust performance and safety features that meet the stringent requirements of modern industrial aquaculture operations.



Designer is Salt Ship Design, located in Norway, and construction will happen at Zamakona Shipyards in Spain. The vessel is equipped with a comprehensive battery-hybrid power system, and a reverse osmosis (RO) system for freshwater production. AquaShip/ Intership is known for using freshwater treatment for louse and Amoebic Gill Disease (AGD). In total, AquaShip / Intership has 38 vessels in operation, and 4 vessels undergoing construction.



Zamakona Yards is one of Spain’s main shipbuilding and ship repair groups. With more than 40 years of experience in the industry both in Northern Spain and in the Canary Islands, our group brings together more than 1.000 professionals who strive to provide our clients with the best service.



AquaShip / Intership is an aquaculture service conglomerate with headquarters in Kristiansund and Hareid, offering a comprehensive set of maritime services to the world's leading salmon farming companies. With a fleet consisting of 42 different vessels, including wellboats, support vessels, harvesting boats, feedboats, service boats, and four new boats under construction, the company has a significant presence in Norway, Scotland, Chile, Canada, and Ireland. The company aims to be a market leader in fish welfare, offering services throughout the entire process from smolt to grading, treatment, and harvesting. Through its high-tech fleet, equipped with innovative and state-of-the-art systems, AquaShip / Intership ensures safe, environmentally friendly, and sustainable handling and transport of live fish.



Salt Ship Design is an independent ship design company founded in 2012. They are renowned for creating high-performing vessels with groundbreaking design solutions, including zero-emission compliance. The company has designed over 60 vessels and is recognized for its close collaboration with clients, shipyards, and vendors.