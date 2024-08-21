2024 August 21 11:00

NYK signs basic agreement for marine transport of green ammonia from India to Japan

On August 20, NYK reached a basic agreement for the marine transport of green ammonia to Japan in collaboration with Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (“Kyushu Electric”), Sojitz Corporation (“Sojitz”), and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte. Ltd. ("Sembcorp"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy company in Asia engaged in a project to produce green ammonia.

This project aims to produce highly competitive green ammonia in India, a country with abundant renewable energy resources. In June, Kyushu Electric and Sojitz, together with Sembcorp, reached a basic agreement to supply green ammonia produced in this project to various industrial customers in Japan, primarily in the Kyushu region.

The agreement is based on the premise that approximately 200,000 metric tons of green ammonia will be produced annually through this project and transported to Kyushu region meeting end user demand utilizing NYK's experience and knowledge in the marine transport of ammonia.



