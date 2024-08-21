2024 August 21 10:41

Cavotec commissions MoorMaster system in APM Terminals MedPort Tangier’s 800 m expansion

Cavotec announced the successful commissioning of a MoorMaster automated vacuum mooring system at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, Morocco. The system shortens the turnaround time of vessels at the terminal, increasing terminal productivity and lowering vessel fuel consumption, according to the company's release.

APM Terminals Medport Tangier, part of the Tanger Med Port which ranked fourth in the world’s most efficient ports index by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, continues to enhance its operations with strategic investments. The recent implementation of the MoorMaster system, as part of the port’s expansion, solidifies its position as one of the most technologically advanced, efficient, and safest container terminals in the world.

The MoorMaster system was initially deployed on 400 meters of new quay wall during the terminal’s phase two expansion in 2023. As of June 2024, the system has been extended to cover additional 400 meters of quay, bringing the total to 45 MoorMaster units, as part of phase three expansion. This fully flexible system can now moor ships along the entire 800-meter quay segment, enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility.

The MoorMaster system reduces vessel mooring and release times, shortening idle time. Additionally, the active hydraulics stabilize moored ships, improving crane productivity and further reducing average vessel call times. The system also cuts the need for tugs, reducing direct emissions during ship mooring by over 90%. Implementing the MoorMaster technology is an important part of APM Terminals' global focus on decarbonization.