2024 August 20 18:02

DP World Cochin sustains strong momentum with 73,636 TEUs handled in July

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, on Monday announced that its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin delivered a record-breaking performance by handling over 72,000 TEUs for three consecutive months, according to India Shipping News.

ICTT handled 73,636 TEUs in July 2024, delivering 25% volume growth from May-July period of FY2024-2025. This strong performance comes on the back of a robust June 2024 volume of 79,044 TEUS. In the current CY alone, DP World Cochin has facilitated about 40 additional vessel calls to support growth of trade in the region during which the terminal has successfully handled ULCV (Ultra Large Container Vesselsį such as MSC Aurora, MSC Darlene, and MSC Mariagrazia, all of which are over 365 meters in length.

ICTT has also recorded the highest growth at 22% in the Apr-July period of FY24-25. The terminal has consistently recorded higher volumes this FY, with the highest at 79,044 TEUs in June 2024. In the financial year 2023-24, DP World Cochin achieved its highest-ever combined volume of 754.237 TEUs, solidifying its position as South India's preferred gateway for trade through consistently enhanced performance.

DP World's ICTT provides mother vessel (mainline) connectivity to the Far East, Southeast Asia. Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and Singapore. This allows 50% of the cargo to connect directly on mother vessels, avoiding congested hubs, resulting in faster and reliable transit times. It also offers regular connectivity to multiple transshipment hubs like Singapore, Port Klang, Colombo, Jebel Ali and Mundra.

To support EXIM trade from the state, DP World opened its 75,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Cochin Economic Zone that is co-located with a container terminal to enable seamless trade. This newly launched economic zone is Kerala's first free trade warehousing zone (FTWZ) and India's first economic zone within a major port further strengthening its position as South India's preferred gateway to trade.