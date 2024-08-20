  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 August 20 17:13

    Port of Hamburg handled 3.8 million TEU in the first half of 2024

    Container handling in the Port of Hamburg remained steady in the first half of 2024, with 3.8 million TEU processed, according to the company's release.

    The impact of the energy transition is becoming increasingly evident, particularly with the decline in coal volumes, which has contributed to a decrease in bulk cargo throughput. The port handled a total of 55.9 million tonnes of seaborne cargo during this period. 

    There was notable growth in both the number of container ship calls and the share of rail transport in seaport hinterland traffic.  

    Despite challenges in the Red Sea region and moderate economic performance in Germany, container handling stayed consistent. From January to June 2024, the Port of Hamburg processed 3.8 million TEU, maintaining a nearly unchanged level compared to the first half of last year (-0.3 percent).  Loaded container volumes showed a slight increase of 0.5 percent, reaching 3.4 million TEU. The handling of conventional general cargo also posted positive results, increasing by 4.3 percent to 585,000 tonnes. Overall, general cargo throughput remained stable at 39.2 million tonnes (+/- 0.0 percent).  Total seaborne cargo throughput in the first half of the year amounted to 55.9 million tonnes, a 3.9 percent decrease year-on-year.  The impact of the energy transition is becoming increasingly evident in bulk cargo handling, particularly with the decline in coal volumes.  

    "We can see the trend towards decarbonization in the bulk cargo figures, reflecting a shift away from fossil fuels towards alternative energy sources. This is particularly noticeable in the 11.8 percent drop in coal handling over the past six months," explained Axel Mattern, CEO of Port of Hamburg Marketing.  This decline also affected overall bulk cargo throughput, which decreased by 12.1 percent to 16.7 million tonnes.  

    When comparing the top ten trading partners, Malaysia stands out for the first six months of 2024. The cargo volume with the country increased by 14.7 percent to 88,000 TEU, placing it in tenth position. U.S. trade also continued its upward trajectory, with 341,000 TEU handled – a 9.0 percent increase – solidifying the U.S. as Hamburg's second-largest trading partner. China maintained its top position, with a total of 1.1 million TEU (-2.2 percent). Turkey continued its positive trend from the past four years, with a 26.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. It now ranks twelfth in Hamburg’s trade volume, having moved up six places in the first half of the year.  

    The number of ships with container capacity calling at the Port of Hamburg increased slightly in the first half of 2024, reflecting an uptick of nearly one percent. This growth was primarily driven by medium-sized and smaller vessels, as calls by large container ships with over 10,000 TEU capacity declined across all size classes compared to the same period last year. This trend reflects the impact of the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, where disruptions caused by Houthi rebels have led shipping companies to choose the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. This detour extends sailing times to and from Asia by up to 15 days and has prompted adjustments in liner services. 

    Rail's share of TEU rose to 50.8 percent in the first half of the year, with 1.3 million TEU handled, representing a 3.1 percent increase. In terms of tonnage, rail transport's share grew by 1.2 percent, reaching 23.4 million tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Hamburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 August 20

18:02 DP World Cochin sustains strong momentum with 73,636 TEUs handled in July
17:35 MOL acquires additional shares of MODEC
17:13 Port of Hamburg handled 3.8 million TEU in the first half of 2024
16:59 Bahri secures $1bn deal to acquire 9 very large crude carriers
15:48 ADNOC, PETRONAS and Storegga to collaborate on offshore carbon capture and storage in Malaysia
15:24 Import volumes at APM Terminals Callao increase 15% year-over-year
14:45 ZIM reports financial results for Q2 2024
13:22 Demonstration test conducted for "Hz Navi System" energy-saving technology for marine generators
12:41 Khazaen Dry Port and DHL partner to empower businesses through LCL solutions
12:15 Seaspan launches the Canadian Coast Guard’s flagship science vessel
11:48 MOL announces the world’s 1st installation of rotor sail on a Capesize bulk carrier for VALE
11:16 Sirius Shipping to optimise just-in-time arrival with Manta Marine Technologies’ FuelOpt
10:38 Nigeria’s Lekki deep sea port can handle up to 2.5 million container annually: Tejaswi Avasarala, General Manager of Lagos Free Zone
10:13 Egyptian ship 'MV Wadi Albostan' arrested at Paradip Port
09:58 HD Hyundai Marine earned $91 million in operating profit in the first six months of 2024

2024 August 19

18:04 India's shipping ministry offers to build port in Andhra Pradesh near planned refinery
17:35 Indian port workers to go on strike to demand better wages
16:59 Chinese company BYD's first carrier vessel docks in Spain
16:12 British International Investment commits up to $35 million alongside DP World into the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first deepwater container port
15:58 China Merchants Energy Shipping orders ten new oil tankers from Dalian Shipbuilding
15:14 MOL launches the joint study on the production and utilization of biomethane from animal manure with Hamanaka Town
14:43 Proman steps up methanol refuelling at Point Lisas, Trinidad, as orders for methanol-fuelled ships accelerate
14:25 Construction of Scandlines’ zero direct emissions ferry enters the final phase
13:44 Malta-flagged cargo vessel loses 99 containers at sea off South Africa east coast: SAMSA
13:25 PIL further renews fleet with order for five 13,000 TEU LNG Dual Fuel container vessels
12:43 NYK Bulk & Projects to time-charter the NYK Group’s first methanol-fueled bulk carrier
12:43 Accelleron acquires Canada's True North Marine
11:42 World's first machine room safety accreditation for ammonia fueled ammonia gas carrier to be granted by ClassNK
10:49 Candela supplies flying electric ships to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM

2024 August 18

16:22 Brunvoll to supply propulsion for Norled's next four ferries
15:03 Subsea7 secures contract on Gulf of Mexico project
13:18 Jiangnan Shipbuilding secures new VLAC contracts with Jaldhi Overseas
12:17 PIL expands Intra Asia coverage with new China Chittagong Express (CCE)
11:36 Concession agreements for 4 Gujarat ports to expire in ten years
09:54 China-Laos land port records more diversified international passengers

2024 August 17

16:49 Panama Canal increases the maximum allowed draft to 50 feet and announces 36 daily transit quotas starting in Sept 2024
15:02 China's shipbuilding sector takes over 70 pct of global orders
13:49 Cadeler takes delivery of state-of-the-art installation vessel
12:03 HD Hyundai Samho, Wan Hai sign LOI for methanol-powered ships
10:17 Asia Pacific: Norsepower expands operations with new factory in China, eyes global growth

2024 August 16

18:00 Viking Line to celebrate Baltic Sea Day by introducing the first green corridor ever on the Baltic Sea
17:35 Van Oord's flexible fallpipe vessel powered by biofuel blend
17:06 Brunvoll to supply azimuth propulsion thrusters and thruster control systems for Norled's next four ferries
16:31 Türkiye's ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months
16:15 Indonesia seeks revision of biofuel carriage requirements
15:42 Orsted scraps Swedish e-methanol project intended for bunker supply
15:23 Container shipping costs from South Korea to the U.S. east coast and Europe up for 3rd month
14:59 Oman's Salalah port sees fall in container volumes amid Red Sea crisis
13:23 Port of Oakland shore power use at 94 percent in H1 2024
12:43 Europe’s freight bills to go up as younger fleet trades in the region - Drewry
12:23 Noatum enters Egypt’s maritime market with the acquisition of Safina shipping services
11:42 China Merchants launches new automobile export service to UAE
10:46 Mozambique expects FID on Exxon-led Rovuma LNG project by 2026
10:25 Valeura Energy announced first oil production from its Nong Yao C development, offshore Gulf of Thailand
09:56 The common salt exported by the Port of Valencia goes to the United States, Saudi Arabia and Finland

2024 August 15

18:00 Alexandria Ports to secure EGP 6B loan for infrastructure upgrade
17:27 Russia's July seaborne oil product exports up 3.8% to 10.533 million metric tons in July 2024
16:59 Avance Gas sells its VLGC fleet for $1bln to BW LPG with expected gain on sale of approximately $315 mln
16:24 Swan Energy to sell LNG terminal to Turkey's Botas for $399 mln
15:46 Australian Maritime Safety Authority releases its second Reconciliation Action Plan
15:25 DP World announces 1H 2024 results
14:58 LR and CORE POWER to conduct next-generation nuclear container ship regulatory study
13:42 DOF Group announces awarded contract for Skandi Açu with Petrobras
13:14 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Aug 12-18 – MABUX
12:43 AD Ports Group completes Tbilisi Dry Port acquisition to become majority owner
12:24 Asyad Line expands Far East Express Service, catering for trade growth in Asia-GCC corridor
10:51 Equinor wins offshore wind lease in U.S. Central Atlantic auction
10:14 Port of Long Beach container volume up 52.6% to 882,376 TEUs in July 2024

2024 August 14

18:07 CMA CGM announces christening of LNG-powered vessel CMA CGM BIG SUR
17:31 NEOT extends charter contracts for Terntank’s vessels