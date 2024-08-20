2024 August 20 15:24

Import volumes at APM Terminals Callao increase 15% year-over-year

During the first half of the year, volumes of products – as wide-ranging as wheat and corn, steel coils and heavy machinery – increased significantly at APM Terminals Callao, Peru, according to APM Terminals's release.

Since the beginning of this year, 780 vessels called at Callao’s Multipurpose North Terminal, an indication that the terminal’s efficiency and increased capacity is meeting demand. The 15% increase in calls to the terminal compared to the same period last year reaffirms the role of the largest port in Peru in facilitating international trade.

APM Terminals Callao has increased its containerized cargo operation speed by 11%, while maintaining high quality and safety standards. This allows shipping lines to gain sailing time, supporting cost reductions in the entire logistics chain.



Vessels calling at APM Terminals Callao North Terminal carry a wide variety of cargoes, reflecting the terminal's versatility and capacity to handle different types of goods. These include solid bulk such as wheat and corn, breakbulk construction materials such as steel and cement, automotive products such as cars and heavy machinery, as well as sensitive cargo such as refrigerated cargo. The ability to handle this diversity of cargoes highlights the efficiency and adaptability of APM Terminals Callao’s operations to meet the diverse needs of the market.

During the first half of the year, APM Terminals Callao saw a significant increase in the volume of wheat and corn imports, up by approximately 15%, while steel coil imports increased by close to 20%. Parts of the automotive sector – including heavy machinery – have registered an increase of around 30% compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, as agricultural exports grow, APM Terminals Callao is ideally equipped – with electrical outlets and specialised services – to handle growing seasonal exports of refrigerated goods. All this supports and strengthens the North Pier of the Port of Callao as a strategic hub of agro-export at the national level.



