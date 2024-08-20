2024 August 20 11:16

Sirius Shipping to optimise just-in-time arrival with Manta Marine Technologies’ FuelOpt

Manta Marine Technologies (MMT) has received an order for two FuelOpt systems for Sirius Shipping’s Sirius Evolution 15K product/chemical tankers to optimise fuel efficiency on the cutting-edge vessels and support Just-in-Time Arrival (JIT) operations, according to the company's release.

The pair of 15,000 dwt vessels will be chartered by Preem Shipping to form the backbone of its next-generation system for the sustainable marine transportation of renewable raw materials and finished refined products. Striving for the best environmental performance, Preem is adopting a JIT approach to marine transportation, adjusting vessel speed to ensure ships arrive at their destination when required, rather than burning extra fuel to arrive early only to wait to enter port.

Sirius Shipping is a frequent user of MMT’s Fleet Analytics tool and the latest FuelOpt order expands the relationship between the two companies, with the system already being installed on six vessels across the Sirius Shipping fleet.

The new orders also demonstrate the versatility of FuelOpt as a tool to optimise ship operations. FuelOpt will ensure that the vessel sails with the target speed, set up by the voyage instructions, to be able to meet the JIT arrival. This ensures that vessels are unlikely to use more fuel than is necessary by minimising the likelihood of an early arrival at the next port of call and necessitating wait times — reducing emissions and helping to advance environmentally-friendly operations.

FuelOpt will continue to provide up to 10% fuel-saving benefits should Sirius choose in future to convert the methanol-ready vessels to use methanol as a fuel.

The two product/chemical tankers will be delivered in the second half of 2026.

Manta Marine Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of technologies to enable a greener maritime industry. These range from Vessel Optimization solutions — such as FuelOpt, Route Pilot AI and Fleet Analytics — to turnkey shore power solutions and Lifecycle Services. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland and China, Manta Marine Technologies works closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects to advance sustainable shipping.

The Sirius shipping company was founded by the Backman family on the island of Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago. The shipping company has extensive experience in carrying out safe and efficient transport of Energy in Northern Europe. The transports take place with modern tankers and with well-trained personnel, in close cooperation between the ships and the shore organization. The Sirius group, with approx. 250 employees, currently operates 11 product/chemical tankers and 2 pcs. LNG tankers and has 3 more. product/chemical tankers under commercial management.