2024 August 19 16:59

Chinese company BYD's first carrier vessel docks in Spain

The first vessel of Chinese automaker BYD's shipping fleet has arrived in the Spanish port of Santander, the company announced on Friday, according to Xinhua.



The SEAL U DM-i model is BYD's first plug-in hybrid to break into Europe, and has generated the highest number of orders since the brand's launch, BYD said.

Jordi Cuesta, country manager for BYD in Spain, said the arrival of the ship in Santander "marks an important step for our company, being the first time we make a direct transport from the factory to Spain."

"This not only symbolizes our growing investment in the country, but also our firm intention to offer the best sustainable mobility solutions, with the optimization of our supply chain and BYD's commitment to sustainability and innovation in transportation," he said.

BYD arrived in Spain in 2023. From January to July 2024, it reported 1,473 units registered, compared to 134 in the same period last year.