2024 August 19 15:14

MOL launches the joint study on the production and utilization of biomethane from animal manure with Hamanaka Town

Hamanaka Town, JA Hamanaka, Takanashi Milk Products Co., Ltd., Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and MOL Sunflower Ltd. announced the launch of a study on the production and utilization of biomethane from animal manure from local dairy farms in Hamanaka town, Hokkaido where is thriving with dairy farming, according to the company's release.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is currently being used as a low-carbon fuel alternative to conventional fuels such as coal and oil and can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 25%-40% compared to conventional fuels in factories and vessels. In this study, the six organizations will evaluate the feasibility of using all or part of the biomethane produced in Hamanaka Town to fuel factories and vessels, leading to major progress toward the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Biomethane is an effective energy source for the ultimate goal of decarbonization because it can be used current infrastructure for transport and consumption. The six organizations participating in the collaboration will bring their respective knowledge and experience to this study.