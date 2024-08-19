2024 August 19 14:43

Proman steps up methanol refuelling at Point Lisas, Trinidad, as orders for methanol-fuelled ships accelerate

Stena Prosperous was refuelled in the port of Point Lisas on 16 August with methanol produced at Proman’s local facilities, according to the company's release. With Stena Pro Patria also being refuelled here in the coming days, the company will have supplied 2,100 MT of methanol fuel to ships in August alone, and 12,500 MT in the past 12 months, further demonstrating Trinidad’s potential as a methanol bunkering hub.

The 49,900 DWT IMOIIMeMAX vessels are part of the six strong fleet commissioned by Proman and Stena Bulk in 2019 and delivered between 2022 and January 2024.

Stena Prosperous had just completed her voyage from her naming ceremony in Singapore in May, stopping in Indonesia, Brazil and the U.S. port of Savannah before arriving in Trinidad. Having been bunkered in Singapore with a 20/80 green/conventional methanol blend, the journey to Trinidad delivered CO2e savings of 31% compared to the same voyage operated on Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

When used as a marine fuel, all forms of methanol virtually eliminate particulate matter (PM) and sulphur oxides (SOx) and cut nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 80% during combustion, compared with petroleum-based fuels. With all six ships now on the water operating on methanol instead of VLSFO, the GHG emissions savings for 2024 are estimated to be over 8,000 tonnes.

Methanol is widely available at over 120 ports globally, including Point Lisas in Trinidad, where methanol refuelling is now regularly conducted.

Data from DNV shows that 300 methanol fuelled vessels are expected to be on the water by 2027, not including bunker barges or retrofits, and over 70 have been ordered so far in 2024 alone.