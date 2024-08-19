2024 August 19 13:44

Malta-flagged cargo vessel loses 99 containers at sea off South Africa east coast: SAMSA

Adverse weather conditions impacting South Africa this past week have led to yet another large container vessel losing as many as 99 containers off the east coast of South Africa, according to the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA).

In response, a navigational warning to sailing vessels has been issued and a public call made to report any sighting of the cargo containers possibly still floating at sea.

In a statement at the weekend SAMSA confirmed that: “The CMA CGM BELEM, a container ship sailing under the Maltese flag, encountered severe weather off the coast of Richards Bay last night (Thursday), resulting in a significant stow collapse and a loss of 99 containers.

“The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Qheberha. The CMA CGM BELEM is currently slow steaming towards Port of Ngqura, with an expected time of arrival on 18 August 2024,” said SAMSA

According to SAMSA, the vessel, built in 2024, measures 336 meters in length, 51 meters in height, and has a draft of 14.8 meters.

The CMA CGM BELEM is the second vessel of its kind and from the same France based company – Compagnie Maritime d’Affrètement (CMA) and Compagnie Générale Maritime – to be battered by adverse weather conditions while sailing around South Africa’s Indian Ocean area, and resulting in substantial loss of containers overboard at sea.

A month ago, the ultra large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin, also Maltese flagged, reportedly lost up to 40 containers in about the same region of the South African Indian Ocean area, while also sailing past the country from Asia to Europe.

Due to its size, it also had to take cover at the deep water port of Ngqurha in Algoa Bay near Gqeberha, Eastern Cape both for shelter as well as an adjustment of its cargo load for the rest of the journey to Europe. A few days later, having been cleared by SAMSA to sail, it departed South Africa, while a search for its lost containers remained alive.

In Pretoria on Saturday, SAMSA said the CMA CGM Belem was also a sizeable vessel best likely to be temporarily, safely berthed at the Eastern Cape’s newest deep water port in Algoa Bay.

“Given her draft,” said SAMSA: ” Port of Ngqura has been identified as the only suitable port of refuge. Stowage collapses have been confirmed, and the affected containers will need to be discharged at a container port facility upon arrival.

Meanwhile, said SAMSA, the owners of the vessel were “cooperating with the Authorities and that a navigational warning has been promulgated for the safety of navigation of other vessels in the vicinity.”

SAMSA added: “Vessels traversing the ocean area, and the public, are requested to report any sightings of the lost containers to the relevant authorities by contacting the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) on telephone number 021 938 3300 with the position, number, and colour of the containers observed.”