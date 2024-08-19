  The version for the print
    PIL further renews fleet with order for five 13,000 TEU LNG Dual Fuel container vessels

    Pacific International Lines (PIL) is stepping up on its fleet renewal programme and has ordered five new container vessels with 13,000 TEU capacity, equipped with liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel engines. The neo panamax-sized vessels are expected to be delivered progressively from end-2026. Construction of the vessels has been awarded to Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, a leading Chinese shipbuilder.

    Designed with a focus on efficiency, safety and sustainability, the modern vessels will also have the flexibility to meet the demands of different voyages, weather conditions and load capacities. They will be equipped with dual-fuel engines and auxiliaries to be able to run on both LNG as well as low sulphur fuel oil.

    Mr Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL said, “These latest orders are part of PIL’s fleet renewal strategy for larger and more eco-friendly vessel types. Together with another eight vessels we currently have under construction, we now have 13 new vessels that will contribute significantly towards our decarbonisation goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

    The vessels will incorporate the latest technological and energy-saving features including an optimised hull-form, variable-frequency drive (VFD) motors for larger pumps and ventilation blowers, lower-energy LED lightings as well as premium hull coatings. When completed, the vessels will be fully compliant with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for newbuilds and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII).

    In addition, increased digitalisation such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) has been incorporated in the design and equipment for the automation of tasks. All of these improvements will contribute to more efficient operations, provide a safe and modern working environment as well as enhance the welfare of our seafarers.

    The vessels’ digital features will further boost the ability of PIL’s Centre for Maritime Efficiency to optimise vessel operations and routes, increase safety and security, as well as minimise energy usage.

    PIL is currently building four 14,000 TEU and four 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels. The first two of the 14,000 TEU vessels are expected to be delivered later this year. PIL’s order of modern innovative vessels demonstrate its approach of leveraging its expertise and technology to provide efficient and sustainable solutions.

    The contract was signed on 16 August 2024 at a ceremony between (seated, from left to right) Mr Weng Hongbing, President of Hudong-Zhonghua, Mr Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, and Mr Hu Kai President of CSTC, and witnessed by Mr Chen Jianliang, Chairman of Hudong-Zhonghua (standing, 5th from left).

    Pacific International Lines (PIL) is among the top 12 container shipping lines in the world. Established in Singapore in 1967, we are the largest home‑grown carrier in Southeast Asia.

