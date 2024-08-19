2024 August 19 12:43

Accelleron acquires Canada's True North Marine

Accelleron expands into Canada. With the acquisition of True North Marine (TNM), a Montreal-headquartered company employing 50 employees, the turbocharger manufacturer increases the number of digitally operated vessels.

The Swiss company, a former segment of the energy giant ABB before the spin-off in autumn 2022, will take over the North American company entirely, keeping the workforce intact. The parties agreed not to disclose the amount of the transition, a statement released today said.

TNM, which operates around 800 vessels, specialises in digital weather routing and route optimisation. The company also offers consulting services to ensure safe navigation and cost-efficient travel.

The acquisition expands Accelleron's digital customer base to approximately 3300 vessels. The company based in Baden (AG) specializes in the production of turbochargers, especially for large boats and power plants.