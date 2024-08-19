2024 August 19 12:43

NYK Bulk & Projects to time-charter the NYK Group’s first methanol-fueled bulk carrier

On August 1, NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd., an NYK Group company, concluded a basic agreement with Kambara Kisen Co., Ltd. for the time charter of a methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier. The vessel is currently under construction at the Tsuneishi factory of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan) and is scheduled for delivery in spring 2025. This ship will be the first methanol-fueled bulk carrier operated by the NYK Group.

The vessel has a dual-fuel main engine that can use both methanol and fuel oil. The primary fuels are expected to be bio-methanol and e-methanol, produced using hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources and recovered carbon dioxide. Using low-carbon methanol as fuel, the NYK Group aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Boasting the largest loading capacity of an Ultramax bulker, the vessel will have a general-purpose hull that can transport various cargoes, including grain and ore.

The NYK Group aims to promote the decarbonization of its fleet and realize clean transportation by using a wide range of low-carbon and decarbonized fuels, including low-carbon methanol.