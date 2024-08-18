2024 August 18 12:17

PIL expands Intra Asia coverage with new China Chittagong Express (CCE)

Pacific International Lines (PIL) says it will introduce China Chittagong Express (CCE) – a new weekly direct service connecting key ports in China and Bangladesh. The new service will commence on 31 August 2024 from Ningbo, China. It will be served jointly by a consortium of vessels.



Mr Surendran Mathilagath, General Manager of Intra-Asia Services at PIL, said, “We are pleased to expand our services to Chittagong, Bangladesh with a direct express route from ports in China. The introduction of CCE supports the growing trade between the two countries and optimises the transportation of goods in a cost-efficient and reliable manner. It is an addition to our BD1 and BD2 services which connects Bangladesh via the transhipment hub of Singapore. As part of our commitment to put customers first, we are continually looking to improve connectivity for them and addressing the needs of the market with tailored solutions.”



Service Features

The ports of call for the CCE service are:

Ningbo – Shanghai – Shekou – Chittagong – Ningbo

Frequency: Weekly sailing

Transit Time: 9-14 days (CN to BD)

Direct Route: Direct sailings from major Chinese ports (Ningbo, Shanghai and Shekou) to Chittagong.