    Brunvoll to supply propulsion for Norled's next four ferries

    Brunvoll says it has been chosen to supply azimuth propulsion thrusters and thruster control systems for Norled’s four next hybrid ferries. The vessels will service the routes between Stokkvågen, Lovund, and Træna in Norway. The vessels are designed by LMG Marin and will be built at the Tersan Havyard Shipyard.

    Norwegian ferry operator Norled has won the contract for the routes based on a 90% reduction in emissions. Norled has an ambitious strategy for sustainability, and the new hybrid ferries match their strategy. Each have a battery capacity of 8000 kWh, and the ferries therefore the largest battery capacity compared to other ferries in Norway.

    The routes support traffic between Stokkvågen and Lovund, and between Stokkvågen and Træna, including some more destinations. See the map illustration for more information. Three ferries will normally service the routes, and one will be in back-up.

    The vessels have capacity for 60 vehicles and 250 passengers each, including crew. The capacity comes in handy as the island Træna houses one of the more remote festivals in Norway the Træna Festival of music, midnight sun, and majestic mountains.

    The islands also house large-scale fishery facilities. From a specific facility at Lovund it is reported that about 15 trailers of fish leave the factory each working day, making Lovund-Stokkvågen one of the busier transits. The Lovund island is in addition home to a wider range of sea birds and has the largest population of puffins in the Helgeland coastal area.

    The thrusters that will bring islanders, semi-trailer trucks, tourists, and festive people to their destination are Brunvoll’s pulling azimuth thrusters, serving simultaneously as rudders and propulsors. The steering and manoeuvrability of Brunvoll’s pulling azimuth thrusters are what makes them the favoured choice for shuttle ferry operators. Brunvoll’s trusted values of quality and service only make the decision easier.

    Operators onboard the ferries control the thrusters using the BruCon Propulsion &Thruster Control System, BruCon PTC. The compact control system and neat design is based on the latest research and innovations in human-machine interaction.

    The ship design is accredited naval architects at LMG Marin with offices in Bergen. Norled will operate the vessels on the route from 2027, and all four vessels will be delivered from shipyard Tersan Havyard Leirvik during 2026.

    About TersanHavyard
    Tersan Havyard has been in operation since 1918 and has extensive knowledge in the delivery of newbuilds regardless of design, equipment, repairs, and conversions of ships. By having solid project management and quality assurance systems, flexibility, and highly qualified personnel, the shipyard delivers advanced vessels with top quality. Tersan Havyard has its headquarters in Leirvik in Sogn, and a branch in Fosnavåg.

    About Norled
    The company has about 80 vessels in total and operate car and passenger ferries along the Norwegian coast, from the Oslo fjord to Troms. Norled has invested in new vessel types, environmentally friendly technology, and has industrialised solutions which none other use yet.

    About LMG Marin
    LMG Marin is one of Europe’s leading naval architect and ship design houses, with a highly dedicated organization of skilled engineers and naval architects.

