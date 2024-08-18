2024 August 18 13:18

Jiangnan Shipbuilding secures new VLAC contracts with Jaldhi Overseas

Jiangnan Shipbuilding signed a contract with Jaldhi Overseas, a Singapore-based company specializing in vessel chartering and logistics solutions, which is part of the Bothra Group. The agreement covers the construction of two Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs), each with a capacity of 93,000 cubic meters, Focusea TV reported.



The parties also signed a letter of intent (LoI) for the construction of an additional two VLACs of the same size.



Details regarding the contract's financial value and the delivery dates for the ships were not disclosed.



This contract marks Jiangnan Shipbuilding's second VLAC deal in less than a month. In late July, the shipyard secured a contract from AW Shipping, a joint venture between ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical, for approximately $250 million, with an option for two more VLACs at the same price.



Each VLAC will have a capacity of 93,000 cubic meters for ammonia and can be powered by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or conventional fuels. The vessels are expected to be delivered between 2026 and 2028.



In addition, Jiangnan Shipbuilding is constructing six VLACs of the same size for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping.