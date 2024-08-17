2024 August 17 13:49

Cadeler takes delivery of state-of-the-art installation vessel

The P-class is specifically designed to handle some of the largest wind turbine components in the offshore wind industry



Fleet expansion to meet growing global market demand is a core strategic priority for Cadeler, and the company took delivery of the fifth and newest addition to its fleet – Wind Peak. Delivered on time and within budget, Wind Peak is the most modern and innovative vessel in the industry, fully designed to cater to the growing needs and demands of future wind farms in terms of size, scope, and complexity. The vessel is the first of seven new builds for which Cadeler currently has signed contracts for, the company said.



Cadeler, the world’s largest operator in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services, has taken delivery of its first P-class jack-up installation vessel from the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (COSCO) shipyard in Qidong, China. The groundbreaking vessel, Wind Peak, was named in a celebratory ceremony at the shipyard and is now set to go into commercial operation.



Being the most modern and innovative vessel in the industry, the P-class is specifically designed for the needs of Cadelers clients, to handle some of the largest wind turbine components in the offshore wind industry.



Setting new standards for the industry



Wind Peak and its sister vessel, Wind Pace, which is currently under construction, are engineered to operate at some of the most challenging offshore installation sites worldwide. With their unrivaled loading, and installation capacity and boasting the industry’s most advanced technology, they are equipped to install the largest wind turbines currently being deployed across the globe.



A vessel like no other



The P-class vessels are remarkable, pushing industry boundaries in every way. With the ability to transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets or five sets of 20+ MW turbines per load, the transit capacity reduces the energy intensity of installation and installation time, thereby ultimately lowering the total cost and carbon footprint of installation per turbine.



Being the largest vessels in the Cadeler fleet, both Wind Peak and Wind Pace boast a deck space of 5,600 m², a payload capacity of over 17,600 tons, and a main crane capable of lifting more than 2,500 tons at 53 meters. Additionally, each vessel can accommodate up to 130 crew members and installation technicians.



The P-class vessels are the result of close cooperation with Cadeler’s strategic partners, including COSCO, GustoMSC NOV, Kongsberg, Huisman, and MAN Energy. The sister ship to Wind Peak, Wind Pace, is scheduled for delivery by the COSCO shipyard to Cadeler in Q2 2025. Both ships will be registered in Denmark.



