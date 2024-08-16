2024 August 16 17:35

Van Oord's flexible fallpipe vessel powered by biofuel blend

Recently, Van Oord achieved a significant milestone in its decarbonisation efforts with the first delivery of biofuel for its flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes in Norway, according to the company's release.

The delivered biofuel is a B30 blend, consisting of 30% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and 70% marine gasoil (MGO). HVO is a high-quality, renewable diesel produced from waste materials, primarily used cooking oil, and certified under the ISCC scheme, ensuring its sustainability.

This B30 blend has already resulted in a 26% reduction in CO2e emissions.



