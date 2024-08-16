2024 August 16 12:23

Noatum enters Egypt’s maritime market with the acquisition of Safina shipping services

Noatum, an AD Ports Group company, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Safina B.V., a leading provider of maritime agency and cargo services in Egypt and across the Middle East region. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2024, according to the company's release.

The acquisition by Noatum Maritime marks a significant milestone in its strategic growth as it leverages Safina’s expertise, capacity and reputation in Egypt’s maritime agency market.

The acquisition of Safina is a significant step for Noatum Maritime in its ongoing expansion across the Mediterranean, which recently included the launch of its offices in Türkiye. Along with its growth in the Middle East region, which represents a key market for the company’s global strategy, the move also integrates well into AD Ports Group’s broader presence in Egypt, which was recently marked with signing of concession agreements for the management and operation of cruise and Ro-Ro terminals at Safaga, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh and Sokhna ports.

Safina has evolved as a key player in the Egyptian maritime industry, offering comprehensive agency services and maritime logistics to shippers serving the metals, minerals, and fertilisers sectors. With Noatum’s extensive international network, Safina will be in an excellent position to access new customers from more diverse industries and strengthen its local presence.

As a well-established shipping agency, Safina is situated across six strategic office locations, including its headquarters in Cairo which allows it to provide agency services across 15 Egyptian ports, offering liner and tramp agency services as well as transit services through the Suez Canal. Safina enjoys a sizable market share in both Mediterranean and Red Sea Egyptian Ports, inclusive of Sokhna, Adabiya, Damietta, Port Said and Alexandria.



Safina will be rebranded as Noatum Maritime Egypt in due course and be integrated into the Noatum Maritime ecosystem. Its founders will retain a minority stake in the business and continue to support the growth of the company.