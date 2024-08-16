2024 August 16 11:42

China Merchants launches new automobile export service to UAE

China Merchants Ro Ro is launching a new service for the shipping of automobiles between Shenzhen and Jebel Ali, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The service from the automobile transport specialist under China Merchants Energy Shipping targets Chinese automotive exports from China to the UAE.

The ro-ro service is being launched from Dachan Bay terminal in Shenzhen to the port of Jebel Ali in United Arab Emirates.



The new ro-ro service joins another from Shenzhen provided by China Merchants Ro Ro that connects Xiaomo port and the Red Sea region.

Currently China Merchants Ro Ro runs a fleet of six car carriers servicing for automobile exports from China to Middle East, Southeast Asia, Brazil and Mexico.

The company expects to add six new PCTCs between 7,800 ceu and 9,300 ceu into its fleet next year, further expand services capability.