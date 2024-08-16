2024 August 16 10:25

Valeura Energy announced first oil production from its Nong Yao C development, offshore Gulf of Thailand

Valeura Energy Inc. announced first oil production from its Nong Yao C development, in Licence G11/48 (90% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand, according to the company's release.

The first three of the seven Nong Yao C development wells were opened up for oil production on August 15, 2024, with additional wells to be brought online successively thereafter. Ramp up of production volumes will continue in line with the Company’s plan to achieve peak production rates of approximately 11,000 bbls/s within the coming weeks, versus recent rates in the first half of August of approximately 7,200 bbls/d (Valeura working interest share, before royalties). Valeura intends to sustain Nong Yao production rates at approximately 11,000 bbls/d for the remainder of the year 2024.



Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia.