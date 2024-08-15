2024 August 15 15:46

Australian Maritime Safety Authority releases its second Reconciliation Action Plan

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has today released its second Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), Innovate.

It follows the successful completion of AMSA’s first RAP, Reflect, and outlines a 2-year action plan to mature and progress AMSA’s reconciliation journey, advance reconciliation within the maritime industry, and strengthen relationships with First Nations peoples and communities during 2024-2026.

Development of Innovate was led by AMSA’s Reconciliation Working Group – an employee-led group comprised of First Nations employees and allies - and involved extensive consultation with all divisions and regions.