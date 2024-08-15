2024 August 15 14:58

LR and CORE POWER to conduct next-generation nuclear container ship regulatory study

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and CORE POWER have launched a joint regulatory assessment study to conduct research on the regulatory feasibility and frameworks that would need to be established for a nuclear container ship using a fourth-generation reactor noted for its high inherent safety to undertake cargo operations at a port in Europe, according to LR's release. Following initial planning, the industry leaders, who are joined by A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), have formalised their collaboration through the signing of a joint development project agreement to undertake the study.

The joint study will investigate the requirements for updated safety rules along with the improved operational and regulatory understanding that is needed for the application of nuclear power in container shipping. In addition, this study will provide insight for members of the maritime value chain who are exploring the business case for nuclear power to help shape their fleet strategy towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The study will bring together the expertise of LR as a trusted adviser to the maritime industry, CORE POWER’s experience of developing advanced nuclear energy technology for maritime applications, a leading Port Authority and Maersk's extensive experience in shipping and logistics.