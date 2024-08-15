2024 August 15 13:42

DOF Group announces awarded contract for Skandi Açu with Petrobras

DOF announced a new long-term contract with Petrobras out of the last pipelay support vessel (PLSV) tender and an extension of the current contract for the PLSV Skandi Açu. The existing contract has been extended to mid-2026. This extension will be followed by the new 3-year contract ending mid-2029, according to the company's release.

PLSV Skandi Buzios went back on-hire to Petrobras on August 1st, 2024.

Both vessels are owned by Techdof AS, a joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).



