2024 August 15 12:24

Asyad Line expands Far East Express Service, catering for trade growth in Asia-GCC corridor

Asyad Line, part of Asyad Group, is expanding its reach in Asia with a significant enhancement of its Far East Express (FEX) service. Starting August 2024, the upgraded pendulum service will offer fortnightly sailings, connecting key ports in China, India and the GCC region. This move not only enhances Oman's connectivity to key markets but also reinforces its role as a vital transshipment hub for cargo, according to the company's release.

Asyad Line's enhanced Far East Express (FEX) service, with its increased frequency and capacity, offers a compelling proposition for businesses seeking efficient, dependable and reliable shipping solutions between China, India and the GCC. The weekly sailings and direct connections to key ports in these regions, particularly the focus on Oman's Sohar port, make it an attractive option for companies prioritizing seamless trade flows and reduced transit times.

This strategic move by Asyad Line serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it caters to the growing demand for regular and dependable shipping services along this vital trade route, making it easier for businesses to access these key markets. Secondly, it positions Oman as a regional hub and platform for investors, showcasing the country's strategic location and business-friendly environment.



