2024 August 15 10:51

Equinor wins offshore wind lease in U.S. Central Atlantic auction

Equinor has been announced as a provisional winner in the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) offshore wind energy lease auction in the U.S. Central Atlantic region. The ~2 gigawatt (GW) lease will have the capacity to produce enough energy to power approximately 900,000 U.S. homes, according to the company's release.

With a bid of $75,001,001 for 101,443 acres in the Atlantic Ocean, Equinor secured one of two fixed-bottom lease areas in the BOEM auction located 26 nautical miles from the mouth of the Delaware Bay.

Equinor will now work with BOEM to certify the lease, and after regulatory approvals, the Central Atlantic site would be added to Equinor’s existing U.S. offshore wind portfolio.

Equinor’s provisional win in the Central Atlantic builds off recent offshore wind milestones on the East Coast, with construction ongoing at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and offshore work underway to support the Empire Wind 1 project.





