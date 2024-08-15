2024 August 15 10:14

Port of Long Beach container volume up 52.6% to 882,376 TEUs in July 2024

Surging cargo volumes lifted the Port of Long Beach to its most active July on record – and the third-busiest month in its 113-year history – as retailers stocked up on goods headed into the peak shipping season, according to the company's release.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 882,376 twenty-foot equivalent units in July, up 52.6% from the same month last year and surpassing the previous record set in July 2022 by 12.4%. Imports soared 60.5% to 435,081 TEUs, exports grew 16.3% to 104,834 TEUs, and empty containers moved through the Port jumped 57.8% to 342,462 TEUs.

The Port has moved 5,174,002 TEUs during the first seven months of 2024, up 20% from the same period last year.



The Port of Long Beach handles trade valued at $200 billion annually. In 2024, industry leaders named it “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for the sixth consecutive year. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.3 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness and sustainability.