  Russian Shipping

    CMA CGM announces christening of LNG-powered vessel CMA CGM BIG SUR

    CMA CGM announced the christening of the CMA CGM BIG SUR, a LNG-powered vessel with a capacity of 15,000 TEUs. She joins her sister ships: CMA CGM CEDRUS, CMA CGM CAPE CODE, CMA CGM GRACE BAY, and CMA CGM MAUI. The ship's godmother is DB Schenker Greater China CEO Cindy Cao.

    CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics company founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé. CMA CGM business activities include shipping, port operation, supply chain management and warehousing, with a presence in 160 countries through 400 offices, 750 warehouses, 155,000 employees and a wide fleet of 593 vessels. CMA CGM serves 420 of the world’s 521 commercial ports and operates 257 shipping lines.

