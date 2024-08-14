2024 August 14 17:06

Iverson eFuels signs a partnership agreement with Port of Stavanger, ASCO Norge, and St1 to transform Risavika into a hub for green ammonia

During Arendalsuka, Iverson eFuels signed a partnership agreement with Stavangerregionen Havn (Port of Stavanger), ASCO Norge, and St1 to make green ammonia available in the Stavanger region. This partnership will help reduce emissions in the shipping industry, according to the company's release.



The partnership emphasises the necessity of collaboration across the entire value chain to succeed in the energy transition of the maritime industry. Stavangerregionen Havn, ASCO, St1, and Iverson eFuels are joining forces to position Stavangerregionen Havn as a bunkering port for locally produced green ammonia.

The strategic collaboration aims to leverage the collective expertise and resources of all partners to establish a robust and efficient value chain for the production, storage, distribution, and use of green ammonia in the maritime industry.

"There are nearly 2,000 port calls at Risavika each year, and these could become emission-free with green ammonia from Sauda," says Hege Økland, Managing Director of Iverson eFuels. Iverson eFuels plans to produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia, equivalent to over 102 million litres of diesel, replacing a significant portion of the fossil fuels currently sold in the region. "We are excited to collaborate with forward-thinking companies that can help bring our ammonia to market," Økland adds.



Iverson eFuels will establish green ammonia production in Sauda. From 2029, the factory will produce 200,000 tons of ammonia, which will be used as emission-free fuel for ships.



Stavangerregionen Havn is a driving force for the continuous development of port facilities and maritime infrastructure in the port district. Owned by the municipalities of Stavanger, Sola, and Randaberg, the company takes a long-term perspective on its investments and the development of the group. The port district represents Europe's largest energy cluster and currently has three well-established port areas with potential for expansion.



ASCO Norge is a provider of logistics and Supply Chain Management services to onshore and offshore industries in Norway. The company operates supply bases for the oil and gas industry, with its headquarters in Tananger and branch offices in Oslo, Kristiansund, Farsund, and Sandnessjøen. ASCO Norge has 215 employees and a turnover of NOK 700 million. It is owned by ASCO Group, UK.



St1 is a Nordic energy group with a vision to be a leader in the production and sale of CO2-conscious energy. The group researches and develops economically and environmentally sustainable energy solutions, focusing on fuel sales, refining, and renewable energy solutions such as waste-based biofuels and wind power. St1 operates 1,270 St1 and Shell stations in Norway, Sweden, and Finland, with its headquarters in Finland and over 1,000 employees. In Norway, St1 operates approximately 300 Shell stations, along with a depot and supply network across the country. St1 Norge is also actively engaged in wind power, charging, and other alternative energy sources for transportation.