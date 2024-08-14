  The version for the print
    China’s Hengli Group said to plan Hong Kong IPO of shipbuilding unit

    China’s Hengli Group is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering for its shipbuilding unit, according to Bloomberg.

    The company is working with an adviser and may seek to raise about $100 million in a share sale, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

    Deliberations are preliminary and a share sale may not materialize, the people said. Hengli Group didn’t respond to requests for comment.

    Founded in 1994, the group operates along the full production chain in oil refining, petrochemical, advanced polyester materials and textiles. It has three listed subsidiaries, including oil refiner Hengli Petrochemical Co., which is down 21% from a May 14 peak in Shanghai and has a market value of $12.9 billion.

    Hong Kong’s IPO market has been affected by slower economic growth in China. Some $2.44 billion has been raised through IPOs in the city this year, a decline of around 8% from the same period in 2023, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The average size of IPOs is about $58 million versus $76 million a year earlier.

2024 August 14

18:07 CMA CGM announces christening of LNG-powered vessel CMA CGM BIG SUR
17:31 NEOT extends charter contracts for Terntank’s vessels
17:06 Iverson eFuels signs a partnership agreement with Port of Stavanger, ASCO Norge, and St1 to transform Risavika into a hub for green ammonia
16:57 China’s Hengli Group said to plan Hong Kong IPO of shipbuilding unit
16:24 India’s largest shipyard set to re-start operations after surviving bankruptcy
15:56 Total number of bunkering and ship-to-ship calls to Indian ports increases by 64% the first seven months of 2024
15:25 HMM publishes its latest second revision in 2024 Prohibited & Restricted Dangerous Goods Cargo List
14:46 CNOOC delivers large oil-gas platform to Marjan
14:31 STAX Engineering secures industry-first five year deal for emissions capture and control for tankers within Port of Los Angeles
13:55 Monjasa completes first biofuel blend delivery in Singapore
12:52 MPA and GCNS collaborate with maritime industry to strengthen capacity in carbon accounting and management
12:15 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 37% to 827,757 TEU in July 2024
11:41 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority extends capacity with Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
11:07 Rolls-Royce awarded Mission Bay Handling System contract for Type 26 frigates
10:51 Hapag-Lloyd's transport volumes up by 5 percent in H1 2024
10:28 HHLA's container throughput increases by 2.2 percent to 2,94 mln TEU in H1 2024

2024 August 13

18:02 Honeywell and Repsol partner on renewable fuel development
17:28 Global spending on the subsea market segment to exceed $42 billion from 2024 to 2027 - Rystad Energy
16:53 Two ships report blasts in the Red Sea off Yemen, British maritime agencies say
16:23 Indian major port workers planning for a nation-wide strike in support of new wage settlement
15:56 Intermarine delivers the new high-speed ferry to SNAV
15:39 Wan Hai Lines orders methanol dual-fuel boxship fleet
11:52 Turkey's Yilport to invest $1.6 billion in El Salvador ports
11:21 WinGD and CMA CGM collaborate on trial of first VCR technology
10:41 Samsung Heavy Industries to invest up to $13.1 million to build manufacturing facilities for tanks in Rongcheng, China
10:08 MSC ship carried drones in containers instead of wind turbine parts
09:41 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels supplies its first B100 biofuel bunker in Singapore

2024 August 12

18:00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Taiwan Fertilizer sign MoU for joint study on developing fuel ammonia value chain in Taiwan
17:28 Echandia selected to provide maritime battery systems for San Francisco Bay Ferry’s Rapid Electric Emission Free Ferry Program
16:45 Turkiye, Abu Dhabi continue talks on joint venture for Izmir Port
16:12 China admits Hong Kong-flagged ship destroyed key Baltic gas pipeline ‘by accident’
15:58 Explosion and fire on MSC container ship at Colombo Port
15:39 Leading group of seven major operators accounted for over 40% of global port handling in 2023 - Drewry
13:52 Egypt-based Canal Shipping Agencies’ net profits hike 87% YoY in FY 2023/24
13:22 Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service
12:38 Seaspan has ordered 27 container vessels in June only
12:12 Hanwha Ocean's bid to buy Austal faces criticism in Australia
11:58 HD Hyundai Marine wins $30 mn LNG-FSU conversion deal
10:23 VTTI completes acquisition of 50% of Dragon LNG
09:47 PSA acquire an 85% majority stake in Polish intermodal operator

2024 August 9

18:00 U.S. container ports face record cargo surge ahead of possible port strike
17:34 Navigator Gas and Attis Clean Energy invest in Ten08 Energy to produce clean ammonia on the US Gulf Coast for export
17:06 Busan Port successfully completes first simultaneous LNG bunkering and unloading in Korea
16:43 Den Breejen Shipyard to buid two new river cruise ships for Transcend Cruises
16:27 King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
15:57 UKMTO reports of rocket, sea drone attack on a ship in Yemen
15:39 Saudi ports report 15.72% growth in container handling for July
14:50 JOGMEC invests USD 36 million in HIF Global e-Fuels portfolio
14:24 MSC returns to Zhoushan Changhong for 12 dual-fuel container ships
13:51 HD Hyundai Mipo to build Korea’s first LCO₂ carrier
13:31 MSC Cruises to reduce fleetwide emissions by up to 15 percent with new itinerary planning optimization tool
12:51 Port of Aberdeen starts construction of Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system
12:01 Major Chinese port reports blast on cargo ship, CCTV says
11:41 Dorian LPG posts revenue of $114.4 million
11:10 EDECS awarded new containers terminal project at Ain Sokhna Port
10:45 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Tarntank for its next wind-assisted chemical tanker
10:00 New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connects 523 ports worldwide
09:39 China exports $20.5 billion worth of newbuilds in H1

2024 August 8

18:00 Shanghai port adds capacity with new automated terminal
17:32 Bahri and Ma'aden sign strategic LOI to explore collaboration opportunities
17:17 50 cm tsunami hits Miyazaki Port after 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts southwest Japan
16:46 Maersk to hold naming ceremony for third large methanol-fuelled boxship
16:38 Ocean Network Express and Universal Shipping launch a joint venture company Ocean Network Express Morocco
15:56 Saipem receives from RINA two certifications for the methodology of qualification of the performances of subsea hydrogen pipelines
15:25 GFI LNG and Pilot LNG form joint venture to develop Salina Cruz LNG
14:55 Brunvoll signs a contract with Tersan Shipyard for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two chemical product tankers
14:38 Gasum powers Equinor's platform supply vessel with bio-LNG
12:58 Swire Shipping completes sustainable biofuel trial on Transpacific service together with Chimbusco Pan Nation and the Hafnia Bunker Alliance
12:20 APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated net profit rises 62% to INR 1,096.75 million in Q1 FY24-25
11:42 Panama Canal increases maximum allowable draft to 49 feet