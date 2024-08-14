2024 August 14 15:25

HMM publishes its latest second revision in 2024 Prohibited & Restricted Dangerous Goods Cargo List

On August 12, HMM published its latest second revision in 2024 Prohibited & Restricted Dangerous Goods Cargo List, effective from the date of publication. The major change compared to the previous version is: the organic peroxides (Class 5.2) originated from P.R.China including Hongkong is prohibited.

An accidental explosion occurred last Friday, August 9, at the Beilun III Terminal in Ningbo Port. There are no reports of casualties or injuries to date.

News outlets on social media said the container held refrigerated organic peroxides, a reactive chemical which is highly combustible and liable to exothermic decomposition, which causes heat that rises as the outside temperature increases. Some peroxides decompose explosively, particularly if confined, and this can be initiated by heat, contact with impurities, friction or impact.

Organic peroxides have a wide range of applications in industry and daily life, for example, as photoinitiators and sensitizers in the film industry, as curing agents in the production of epoxy resins, as well as in the disinfection of foodstuffs and as bleaching agents in the daily chemical industry. Due to their flammable and explosive nature, special attention to safety is required when using and handling them.