2024 August 14 14:46

CNOOC delivers large oil-gas platform to Marjan

Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd., a company controlled by CNOOC, delivered one of the world's largest oil-gas gathering and transferring platforms to Marjan in Qingdao on August 12, China News reported.

This is the international offshore oil and gas platform with the largest weight and the strongest gathering and transferring capacity delivered by China to foreign countries, and the successful delivery of the platform marked a breakthrough in China's ability to construct international offshore oil and gas projects.

The platform weighs over 17,200 mt, and it has a height of over 24 floors and a deck area equivalent to about 15 basketball courts. The size and complexity of the pipelines used in the platform have set records among similar platforms.

Designed for gathering and transmitting extracted marine oil and gas from fields to land, the platform can gather and transfer 24 million mt of crude and 7.4 billion cubic meters of associated gas per year, and it is one of the strongest marine platforms in the world in terms of crude oil gathering and transferring capacity.

Over the recent years, Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. has carried out extensive cooperation with countries and regions that are jointly building the "Belt and Road" and has completed nearly 70 projects in total. The company said that the smooth implementation of the Marjan project will help Chinese marine engineering enterprises transform from international engineering subcontractors to general contractors.