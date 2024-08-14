2024 August 14 14:31

STAX Engineering secures industry-first five year deal for emissions capture and control for tankers within Port of Los Angeles

STAX Engineering, a pioneer in maritime emissions capture and control, has entered into a five-year agreement with Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US (Shell). Beginning in 2025, STAX will begin implementing its cutting-edge emissions capture services at Shell’s Mormon Island Terminal in the Port of Los Angeles, coinciding with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions regulations for tanker vessels. This agreement makes STAX the first and only emissions control provider to service tanker vessels in California.

STAX’s emission capture and control solution offers an alternative to shore power for emissions reduction for tankers. As the first and only provider servicing container vessels, auto carriers, and now tankers in California, STAX has rapidly grown since its launch in Q1 2024. The company has secured exclusive service agreements at major California ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme, Benicia, Richmond, and Oakland. Additionally, STAX has partnered with top international shippers like NYK Line and Hyundai GLOVIS.

A readily available and environmentally friendly option, STAX offers land- and barge-based, mobile emissions capture and control technology to shipping terminal and fleet operators without needing costly, time-consuming retrofits. STAX's patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) from all exhaust funneled into its system before the exhaust is released as purified gas. To date, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 4,800 hours and 37 tons of pollutants controlled—and counting.



STAX's patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. Once the exhaust is captured and funneled into the STAX system, it is filtered. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) before being released as purified gas. To date, STAX has treated 98 at-berth vessels for a cumulative of 4,800 hours and controlled 37 tons of pollutants.