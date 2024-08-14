2024 August 14 12:15

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 37% to 827,757 TEU in July 2024

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, a 37% increase over the previous year. It was the best July in the Port’s 116-year history and the busiest month in more than two years, according to the company's release.



Seven months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 18% ahead of its 2023 pace.



Paul Bingham, an S&P Global Intelligence economist and data analyst, joined the Port’s media briefing. Bingham discussed a variety of issues impacting the supply chain, including East Coast dockworker negotiations, Red Sea cargo diversions and the possibility of additional tariffs.



July 2024 loaded imports landed at 501,281 TEUs, a 38% spike compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 114,889 TEUs, an increase of 4% compared to last year. It was the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year export gains in Los Angeles.



The Port processed 323,431 empty containers, a 54% jump compared to 2023.



Overall, the Port has moved 5,671,091 TEUs the first seven months of 2024, an 18% increase over the 2023 mark.