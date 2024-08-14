2024 August 14 11:41

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority extends capacity with Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane

In Q2 2024, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA) ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Crane to boost container and general cargo handling capacity in the Port of Kingstown. This new Generation 6 machine will join their existing Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane in a new terminal, opening in Q1 2025, as they continue to expand their services in a growing market, according to Konecranes's release.

During the delivery of the new crane, Konecranes will also relocate the existing Generation 5 crane from the previous terminal. The new crane will be able to run on electricity from the harbor mains, reducing carbon emissions.



The Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Crane has a working radius of up to 51 m and a maximum capacity of 125 t to serve container ships up to post-Panamax class. Strong lifting capacity curves, improved handling rates and a high classification ensure a long service life.

When connected to the harbor mains by cable reel, it eliminates local exhaust emissions and collects lowering and braking energy in ultracapacitors. For unplugged operation, the crane is powered by a smart hybrid drive combining a fuel-optimized diesel generator with the ultracapacitors that supply additional power for heavy lifts. Konecranes will provide an initial spare parts package to speed up maintenance and minimize downtime.





