2024 August 14 11:07

Rolls-Royce awarded Mission Bay Handling System contract for Type 26 frigates

Rolls-Royce announced that its Mission Bay Handling System (MBHS) was selected for Batch 2 of the UK Royal Navy’s Global Combat Ship variant, the Type 26 City-class frigate. The contract, signed with programme prime BAE Systems Surface Ships Limited, is for five MBHSs to be manufactured at Rolls-Royce’s Canadian Naval Handling Centre of Excellence in Peterborough, Ontario, according to the company's release.



This new contract brings the total number of MBHSs awarded for the Type 26 programme to eight, as the company was previously selected for three in the UK Royal Navy’s initial batch of frigates. The first complete system is scheduled for delivery later this summer.



