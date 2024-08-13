2024 August 13 18:02

Honeywell and Repsol partner on renewable fuel development

Honeywell and Repsol have announced a collaboration to create new production pathways for biofuels and circular materials.

Charlotte-based Honeywell said the two will also explore the possible integration of these methods into Repsol’s existing facilities.

The companies plan to scale and commercialise Honeywell's technologies, which use various wastes like fats, oils, greases, biomass and solids for chemical production and renewable fuels at Repsol’s refineries. Their goal is to produce different biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel, while making use of existing refinery assets.



In 2023, Repsol selected Honeywell’s Ecofining technology to make renewable fuels from sources like used cooking oil and waste animal fat at its plant in Puertollano, Spain. This technology was developed and commercialised jointly by Honeywell in collaboration with ENI S.p.A. As previously reported by Bunkerspot, Repsol is building this plant to produce about 240,000 metric tonnes per annum of renewable diesel and other products.