2024 August 13 16:23

Indian major port workers planning for a nation-wide strike in support of new wage settlement

Indian major port workers in the country are gearing up for a nation-wide indefinite strike demanding immediate settlement of revision of pay and allowances, including pensionary benefits, following the expiry of the last settlement on December 31, 2021, according to India Shipping News.

The national coordination committee convened at Tuticorin unanimously decided to resort to industrial action, including strike, on or after August 28.

The unions said that the major port workers' federation submitted a joint charter of demands on September 5, 2021 and even after the lapse of 31 months, the Bipartite Wage Negotiation Committee (BWNC) could not reach any conclusion on important deals.

The main hurdles are the guidelines imposed by the Shipping Ministry in conducting the proceedings of BWNC and the approach of the Ministry is unprecedented considering previous negotiations and settlement process.

The federations strongly objected to the guidelines and demanded a fair wage revision through negotiated settlement as in the past. The important issues to be discussed and settled include revision of pay scales, fitment benefits, protection of existing benefits, implementation of previous settlements, neutralisation of DA, and payment of arrears etc.

The unions alleged that industrial relations in the major ports is in a pathetic situation as there weres no discussions with the ministry on port and labour related matters in the last five years. In the past, periodical discussions were held at least once in three months to sort out various issues.