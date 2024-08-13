2024 August 13 15:56

Intermarine delivers the new high-speed ferry to SNAV

Intermarine S.p.A. (a subsidiary of the Immsi industrial group – IMS.MI) has delivered the new High-Speed Craft (HSC) SNAV SIRIUS to the SNAV shipping company (MSC Group). The SNAV SIRIUS is a latest-generation ferry for short sea crossings, which will operate in the Bay of Naples, according to the company's release.

The high-speed SNAV SIRIUS designed by the Intermarine research centre in Messina.

The SNAV SIRIUS is constructed entirely in lightweight aluminium and its Italian design gives it a distinctive personality in the world of high-speed craft.

While the new boat is similar in size to the HSC SNAV ORION, which has been in service with SNAV for a number of years on links with the islands in the Bay of Naples, it has been completely upgraded. The propulsion system consists of 4 engines and 3 IMO III type-approved generators (Marpol Convention) for electric combustion control, fitted with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for significant emissions reduction. The engines and the generators can also be powered with biofuel, whose use contributes to a well-to-wake emissions reduction of up to 90%. The boat is also equipped with a cold ironing dock socket for shore-to-ship energy supply, and can accommodate a hybrid propulsion system for zero-emission port entry and exit manoeuvres.