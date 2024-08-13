2024 August 13 10:08

MSC ship carried drones in containers instead of wind turbine parts

Italy’s largest container port has been used to smuggle arms parts to Libya, reveals an inspection of the ship MSC Arina, according to ShippingWatch.



An inspection of the container ship MSC Arina in June by Italian authorities found parts for drones in six containers that could be used as weapons, writes Jyllands-Posten with reference to Italian media.

According to Italy’s financial police, Guardia di Finanza, the delivery notes on the six containers read components for wind turbines but turned out to contain components for drones that can be used in warfare.

The ship came from China and was apparently loaded with weapons parts, which, according to several Italian media outlets, ended up in Benghazi, Libya.

According to Jyllands-Posten, it was precisely this connection that prompted US intelligence sources to sound the alarm and ask the Italian authorities to intervene. It happened on June 18 against the container ship MSC Arina. The ship, which is operated by the world’s largest container carrier MSC, was allowed to continue sailing after the inspection, according to the media outlet.