2024 August 12 13:22

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is set to enhance its maritime links with key ports in India and China with the introduction of a new shipping service, according to Arab News.

The General Authority for Ports, also known as Mawani, announced the launch of the “Milaha Gulf Express 2,” or 2-MGX service, operated by Qatari navigation company Milaha.

The strategic move is set to enhance the port’s role in global trade, benefiting exporters, importers, and shipping agents by offering improved access to major international markets, a release by the body said.

King Abdulaziz Port, located in the Eastern Province, features 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with an annual handling capacity of up to 105 million tonnes of goods and containers.



The new 2-MGX shipping service will link King Abdulaziz Port to seven strategic regional and international ports, including Ningbo, Shanghai, and Shekou in China; Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India; Sohar in Oman; and Hamad in Qatar.

The service will operate on a bi-monthly basis, with a capacity of up to 9,000 standard containers, ensuring regular and reliable trade routes that enhance the port’s competitiveness.

In line with its ongoing modernization efforts, the port has seen significant upgrades throughout the year, including the acquisition of 21 coastal and bridge cranes and the addition of 80 electric trucks.