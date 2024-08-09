2024 August 9 17:06

Busan Port successfully completes first simultaneous LNG bunkering and unloading in Korea

On August 8, Busan Port Authority (BPA) coordinated the operation, which involved the French container ship Visby. During the operation, 270 tons of LNG was transferred from the bunkering vessel Blue Whale to the Visby while it was docked and unloading cargo at the port's BNCT terminal, according to Bunkerspot.



This operation builds on earlier LNG bunkering trials conducted in February, where the port successfully bunkered car carriers.

The BPA plans to continue expanding its infrastructure to support various eco-friendly marine fuels, including methanol and ammonia. This will be part of a broader initiative to make Busan Port a leader in sustainable maritime operations.



