2024 August 9 16:43

Den Breejen Shipyard to buid two new river cruise ships for Transcend Cruises

Transcend Cruises, a river cruise company, has signed a contract for the construction of two river cruise ships with the Dutch shipyard Den Breejen Shipyard. The first cruise ship is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the second is expected to be delivered in 2026, depending on specific financing, according to the company's release.

The river cruise ship is a collaboration between Transcend and Swedish ship design firm Tillberg Design, and is designed to offer a bespoke luxury experience.

The new 135-meter-long ship features 60 staterooms for up to 120 passengers; the staterooms can be paired into suites, which can be adjusted by the charterer to accommodate groups ranging from 30 to 120 people.

Den Breejen Shipyard was founded in 1947 and is based in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, and its business covers new ship construction, ship repair and conversion.