  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 August 9 14:24

    MSC returns to Zhoushan Changhong for 12 dual-fuel container ships

    The Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong International has inked construction contract for twelve 19,000 teu LNG dual-fuel box ships with MSC, according to Seatrade Maritime.

    The latest order by Geneva-headquartered MSC at the yard follows two previous batched of newbuilding orders at the Chinese yard. The shipowner has previously ordered ten 11,500 teu and ten 10,300 teu LNG dual-fuel large container ships at Zhoushan Changhong.

    On 8 August, Zhoushan Changhong has completed the keel laying for the 3rd and 4th 11,500 teu LNG dual-fuel container ships being built for MSC.

    The vessels’ LNG-fuelled and ammonia-ready propulsion systems are designed for the ships to serve routes in central Europe or between China and America.

    The new orders add to a sizeable orderbook for the world’s largest container line. MSC has 1.2 million teu of capacity on order equivalent to 20% of existing fleet according to analyst Alphaliner. The line currently commands a 19.8% share of all container ship capacity operated globally.

Другие новости по темам: MSC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 August 9

17:34 Navigator Gas and Attis Clean Energy invest in Ten08 Energy to produce clean ammonia on the US Gulf Coast for export
17:06 Busan Port successfully completes first simultaneous LNG bunkering and unloading in Korea
16:43 Den Breejen Shipyard to buid two new river cruise ships for Transcend Cruises
16:27 King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
15:57 UKMTO reports of rocket, sea drone attack on a ship in Yemen
15:39 Saudi ports report 15.72% growth in container handling for July
14:50 JOGMEC invests USD 36 million in HIF Global e-Fuels portfolio
14:24 MSC returns to Zhoushan Changhong for 12 dual-fuel container ships
13:51 HD Hyundai Mipo to build Korea’s first LCO₂ carrier
13:31 MSC Cruises to reduce fleetwide emissions by up to 15 percent with new itinerary planning optimization tool
12:51 Port of Aberdeen starts construction of Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system
12:01 Major Chinese port reports blast on cargo ship, CCTV says
11:41 Dorian LPG posts revenue of $114.4 million
11:10 EDECS awarded new containers terminal project at Ain Sokhna Port
10:45 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Tarntank for its next wind-assisted chemical tanker
10:00 New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connects 523 ports worldwide
09:39 China exports $20.5 billion worth of newbuilds in H1

2024 August 8

18:00 Shanghai port adds capacity with new automated terminal
17:32 Bahri and Ma'aden sign strategic LOI to explore collaboration opportunities
17:17 50 cm tsunami hits Miyazaki Port after 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts southwest Japan
16:46 Maersk to hold naming ceremony for third large methanol-fuelled boxship
16:38 Ocean Network Express and Universal Shipping launch a joint venture company Ocean Network Express Morocco
15:56 Saipem receives from RINA two certifications for the methodology of qualification of the performances of subsea hydrogen pipelines
15:25 GFI LNG and Pilot LNG form joint venture to develop Salina Cruz LNG
14:55 Brunvoll signs a contract with Tersan Shipyard for the delivery of propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two chemical product tankers
14:38 Gasum powers Equinor's platform supply vessel with bio-LNG
12:58 Swire Shipping completes sustainable biofuel trial on Transpacific service together with Chimbusco Pan Nation and the Hafnia Bunker Alliance
12:20 APM Terminals Pipavav consolidated net profit rises 62% to INR 1,096.75 million in Q1 FY24-25
11:42 Panama Canal increases maximum allowable draft to 49 feet
11:12 Pilbara Ports posts record for fifth consecutive year
10:39 Hoegh Autoliners warns charter rates will come down
10:10 Japan's J-Power partners with Australia's carbon capture developers
09:45 Port of Barcelona takes delivery of 14 new automated cranes from Konecranes

2024 August 7

18:00 Nakilat achieves QAR 829mln net profit for the first half of 2024
17:42 MSC closes in on 20% share of container ship market
17:18 Viking Supply Ships outsources the management of six AHTS vessels to the Sea1 Offshore
16:57 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 219.5 bln-won LPG ship order
16:37 India now depends on Russia for 40% of its crude oil imports
15:45 South Korea and China battle for Hapag-Lloyd's $5.4 bln container ship contract
15:17 Maersk announces fleet renewal plan
14:55 India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways work on a new shipbuilding scheme
14:38 ABS to support Al Shaheen field development
12:42 DP World selects Pledge to deliver carbon cutting metrics for MSP Underline
12:14 Cosco Shipping named one pulp vessel and one bulk carrier
11:39 Provaris and Uniper form partnership for regional supply of hydrogen
11:06 Jan De Nul wins two major contracts in Central Asia
10:34 Port of Tanjung Pelepas records 1.11 million TEU in July

2024 August 6

18:00 Greek coast guard seizes $1 mln of cocaine hidden in banana cargo
17:30 Meyer Werft floats out LNG-powered cruise ship Disney Treasure
17:02 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers expands fleet with four new 9,000 dwt liquid cargo carriers
16:45 Cheniere and Galp sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
16:29 Vestdavit wins record multi-davit contract with Seaspan for Canadian Coast Guard vessels
15:45 Cargo traffic at major Indian ports grows 5.92% to 70.08 MT in July 2024
15:29 Two Iranian northern ports receive 60% more trade vessels in 4 months to late July YOY
14:47 Vard to build one Energy Construction Vessel for Wind Energy Construction AS
14:03 China Merchants Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony for first Aurora-class vessel for Hoegh Autoliners
13:30 HAMR Energy and thyssenkrupp Uhde join forces to supercharge clean fuel production
12:43 NextDecade executes EPC contract with Bechtel for Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG facility
12:25 Capital Gas Ship Management takes delivery of newbuilding LNG carriers "Assos", "Apostolos" and "Aktoras"
11:20 ADNOC signs long-term Heads of Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG Project
10:53 IMO Council steps up action on transparency and access to information
10:21 OCI sells its Clean Ammonia project in Beaumont, Texas to Woodside Energy
09:47 GTT receives AiP from ABS for Mark III's NH3-ready notation on LNG-fuelled vessels

2024 August 5

18:00 MSC Cruises to deploy itinerary planning optimisation tool to shave off emissions
17:54 COSCO and Wallem Group form strategic maritime partnership
17:25 Antong Holdings to charter 4 containerships to Sinotrans Container Lines
17:19 Golar and bp enter into commercial reset arrangements for FLNG Gimi
16:58 Korean shipbuilders in talks for $6.6 bn Qatar LNG tanker deals
14:25 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries prepares to launch the “Ammonia-Fueled HiMSEN Engine (H22DF-LA)” next month
13:58 Global shipbuilding orders down 46 percent to 2.37 million CGT in July