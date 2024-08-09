2024 August 9 13:31

MSC Cruises to reduce fleetwide emissions by up to 15 percent with new itinerary planning optimization tool

MSC Cruises will see its fleet of ships’ emissions reduced by up to 15 percent in 2026 thanks to the introduction of a new itinerary planning optimization tool called OptiCruise, according to the company's release.

The line has developed a new mathematical model with OPTIMeasy, a research company affiliated to the University of Genoa, that comprehensively examined numerous factors that influence the planning of each of MSC Cruises’ itineraries to achieve the optimum level of efficiency for a sailing, while maintaining or enhancing guest satisfaction.

Voyage planning within the global cruise industry has traditionally been heavily weighted towards the attractiveness of ship destinations for potential travelers.

OptiCruise broadens the scope substantially to include numerous other aspects which influence an itinerary’s efficiency, including sequencing of the port calls, departure and arrival times at ports, a ship’s speed, the appeal and attractiveness of destinations for a guest, shore excursions, and operational costs such as fuel, port charges and food provisions.

The tool’s algorithms use all of the information to identify optimized itineraries, which continue to appeal to guests, while allowing for energy efficiency.

Cruise ship itinerary planning typically takes place two years before a sailing and OptiCruise’s benefits will be evidenced in 2026 when MSC Cruises’ fleet will number 24 ships.

MSC Bellissima was chosen to evaluate the prototype technology over a 12-month period as the ship sailed between 17 ports in the Mediterranean Sea.

MSC Cruises’ strategy to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 for its marine operations is focused on three key areas - ship and engine technology, operational efficiency and renewable fuels. OptiCruise comes under the operational efficiency focus with the cruise line making greater use of digitalization to drive efficiencies in energy consumption.

OptiCruise was developed as part of the European Union’s funded Project CHEK, that was established to investigate and trial several low-carbon shipping opportunities including energy technologies and innovative ship designs.

The mathematical model was accepted for development by Project CHEK as it was recognized as a factor that could substantially reduce emissions, not just for MSC Cruises but across the entire cruise industry.

The CHEK Project is part of the EU’s Horizon research and innovation program and led by the University of Vaasa in Finland. The consortium includes, as well as MSC Cruises, the World Maritime University, Wärtsilä, Cargill and Lloyds Register, among others.



Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East. The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.



