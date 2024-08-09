2024 August 9 12:51

Port of Aberdeen starts construction of Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system

Construction of Scotland’s largest commercial shore power system started at Port of Aberdeen as part of a £4 million project designed to supply clean electricity to vessels at seven berths. The project is scheduled to deliver its first power in March 2025, according to the company's release.

The ‘Shore Power in Operation’ demonstrator project is one of the first of its kind in the UK and was awarded match funding as part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition.



Vessels will receive clean, grid-powered electricity under the port’s renewable energy tariff while berthed at Albert Quay and Means Quay in the port’s North Harbour. This allows vessels to shut off their main and auxiliary engines while at berth and reduce their carbon emissions by more than 80% compared to marine gas oil (MGO) usage, and significantly lower particulates, nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx), and noise.