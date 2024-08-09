2024 August 9 12:01

Major Chinese port reports blast on cargo ship, CCTV says

China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, one of the world's busiest ports, reported an explosion on board a container ship on Friday, Chinese state media reported.

No casualties were reported after the blast on YM Mobility at around 1:40 p.m. (0540 GMT), according to state media.

The explosion among containers near the bow of the Liberia-flagged vessel sent cargo scattering and left a plume of black smoke, footage from China Central Television (CCTV) showed.

The ship, currently docked at the port's Beilun terminal, was transporting hazardous goods, the Ningbo Maritime Search and Rescue Centre said.

While the crew of the ship and dock workers were safe, some company offices located near the dock were hit by shock waves from the blast, state-run Qilu Evening News reported.