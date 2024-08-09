2024 August 9 11:10

EDECS awarded new containers terminal project at Ain Sokhna Port

Construction company EDECS has laid the foundation stone for the Red Sea Containers Terminals, owned by the Hutchison Ports, CMA Terminals, and COSCO Shipping Ports, to implement the new containers terminal project in Ain Sokhna Port, as per an emailed press release.

This project aims to scale up the port’s capacity and foster its position as a key hub for maritime trade in the region.

The project will be executed on an area of 720,000 square meters with the aim of increasing the containers terminal’s capacity to 1.610 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

EDECS serves as the main contractor for the implementation of all phases of the project, ensuring its delivery is fully operational within 18 months.

The construction works to be carried out by EDECS will cover infrastructures, yards, and buildings, along with integrating all advanced technological solutions to boost operation planning.



