2024 August 9 10:45

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Tarntank for its next wind-assisted chemical tanker

Kongsberg Maritime has been awarded a further contract from Danish operator Tärntank to design and equip its eleventh hybrid chemical tanker, which will be wind-assisted. This latest ordered brings the total of vessels order by Tärntank to 11, with the latest five featuring wind-assist technology.



The new 15,000 dwt vessels are equipped with a range of advanced Kongsberg Maritime technologies aimed at energy conservation and emission reduction. These hybrid tankers can operate on diesel, biofuel, or methanol and are equipped with wind-assist technology and Tärntank’s proprietary battery-powered Hybrid Solution.



This latest order brings the total number of ships in this design series to thirteen, 11 from Tärntank and a contract for two similar vessels (without suction sails) for Swedish operator Sirius Redri AB. The latest batch of tankers for Tärntank is currently under construction at the China Merchants Jingling Shipyard in Yangzhou, with the first delivery expected in 2025. The design concept, featuring wind-assist technology, won the prestigious Nor-Shipping Next Generation Ship Award in 2023.